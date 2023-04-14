‘I Expect He Will Be Indicted’: Former DOJ Official Says Trump Will Face Charges in Classified Docs Case

Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal, who is typically very measured in his analyses, predicted that Donald Trump will be indicted in the Department of Justice’s Mar-a-Lago document case.

The FBI executed a search warrant at the president’s Florida estate in August, where agents found thousands of government documents – some of which were classified. The discovery came after lawyers for Trump signed a letter to the DOJ stating that, to their knowledge, no official documents remained on site after the government retrieved some from the property earlier in the year.

Trump was supposed to turn over the documents to the National Archives upon leaving office. Now, the incident is one of the multiple subjects of a DOJ probe being conducted by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

On Friday’s edition of The Beat on MSNBC, Ari Melber noted that Trump is currently under criminal indictment in Manhattan. He asked Katyal whether that case will affect how Smith will proceed.

“I don’t think that the New York prosecution is going to concern Jack Smith at all,” Katyal replied. “There’s no overlap between New York and the federal investigations. There is, however, overlap with the Georgia investigation because that’s about ‘Find me 11,780 votes‘ and the fake elector scheme, which is part of what Jack Smith is investigating at the federal level.”

Katyal said there may be “some coordination” between the feds and Georgia investigators, and added that the documents case represents the biggest legal headache for the former president.

“There’s also the last investigation which we haven’t talked about, which is the stolen documents investigation,” he continued. “And I have to say, I think this is the biggest threat to Donald Trump. I think it’s one in which, as a Justice Department official, you are always are looking for comparables. You’re looking for prior cases, and I can tell you, having served as national security adviser at the Justice Department, nobody gets to take classified material home and other sensitive information.”

Katyal noted a report that Trump had shown a classified map to people without security clearances after he exited the White House.

“Nobody gets to do that and stay a free person,” he said. “And certainly, nobody gets to do that after they’ve been asked to turn over those documents and don’t turn over those documents. So altogether, I think this is a very, very serious problem for Trump. And I expect he will be indicted for it.”

“Striking hearing that from you,” Melber responded.

Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, made similar comments on Thursday night, saying “games were played” by Trump regarding the documents.

“That, I think, exposes him,” he told CNN.

Watch above via MSNBC.

