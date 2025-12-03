A convicted triple murderer who served more than 20 years in prison for his crimes was spotted at a protest this week in Sweden — working as a journalist.

Ricard Nilsson – who was sentenced to life in prison in 2000 after shooting and killing three men the previous year – was released from prison in 2019 after serving two decades behind bars, according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Since then, Nilsson has been working as a reporter and “news director” for several Swedish publications under a different name, and was spotted at a protest this week by conservative journalist Christian Peterson, who conducted a short interview.

“My name is Ricard Nilsson,” declared Nilsson during the interview.

After Peterson questioned, “The murderer?” Nilsson responded, “I’ve been in jail for that once upon a time.”

🚨🇸🇪 CONVICTED SERIAL KILLER Ricard Nilsson spotted roaming among far-left extremists photographing Swedish patriots. Told me he’s always been a socialist and believes in “equity for all". And Sweden let him out after just 20 years. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/BlOrLRTGLy — Christian Peterson 🇸🇪 (English) (@christianpet_) December 2, 2025

“How many people did you murder? Was it three people?” asked Peterson, to which Nilsson replied, “Right now, I work as a journalist and news director. I work for several newspapers.”

Peterson pressed, “Did you change your political views in prison or have you always had the same left-wing orientation?”

“I’ve always had the same. I believe in the equity for all people,” answered Nilsson.

After Peterson asked, “Even those you…?” Nilsson snapped, “Excuse me? If you would like to ask a question, you are most welcome to do so.”

“Equity of all people? Even the three people who-” pushed Peterson, to which Nilsson cut in, “I regret my crime.”

Since his release, Nilsson has worked under both his real name and the alias Aron Nilsson at several publications, including Bulletin, Nongrata, and the law and crime magazine Kriminalvårdsmagasinet, where he currently works as a news director and reporter.

Nilsson’s appearance at the protest this week quickly raised eyebrows on social media.

“Wow. A Swedish serial killer named Ricard Nilsson has become an Antifa ‘journalist’ after being released from prison,” reacted conservative commentator Andy Ngo. “He served less than 20 years for slaughtering three strangers in an ambush. He was seen with Antifa at a protest in Stockholm on Nov. 30.”