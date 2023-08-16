Mob Lawyers Reveal Clients Are ‘F*cking Thrilled’ by Rudy Giuliani Indictment: ‘Karma is About to Crush Him’

Two mob lawyers revealed on Wednesday that their clients are “f*cking thrilled” by and “laughing” over the indictment of Rudy Giuliani, who was charged this week under a similar racketeering law to the one he used to prosecute high-profile members of the New York Mafia.

Murray Richman, who has represented several mobsters, told the Messenger, “You can quote me to say, ‘They’re f—— thrilled.”

Richman also said that while half of his clients “freaking love” former President Donald Trump, who was indicted alongside Giuliani, “all of them are almost unified in their position of hating f—— Rudy.”

Another lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman — who represented Gambino crime family boss John Gotti Jr. — told the Messenger that both he and his clients had been particularly amused by the indictment.

“All of my clients who had the misfortune of being prosecuted by him are laughing now. As am I,” he said. “I’m thrilled that Rudy will now experience what it feels like to be on the wrong end of a RICO prosecution — with a mandatory five years in prison facing him.”

Lichtman added, “It’s not just an ironic result but it’s a just result. He was a horribly dishonest prosecutor and the wheel of karma is about to crush him.”

Giuliani protested on Tuesday about being hit with the same kind of RICO Act he used against the Mafia in the 1980s.

“This is a ridiculous application of the racketeering statute. There’s probably no one that knows it better than I do,” he told Newsmax host Eric Bolling. “I was the first one to use it in white-collar cases, but in major cases like the Boesky case and the Milken case. This is not meant for election disputes. I mean, this is ridiculous what she’s doing.”

Along with the RICO charge, Giuliani was hit with 12 other counts this week, including false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com