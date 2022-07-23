NEW: Suspect in Lee Zeldin Attack Arrested on Federal Charge After Initial Release

The suspect in the Thursday attack on New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was arrested Saturday afternoon on a federal assault charge after initially being released from custody following the incident.

Zeldin is set to make a court appearance later Saturday.

David Jakubonis, 43, was initially arraigned in Perinton Town Court after the Thursday attack. He was released on his own recognizance and is facing a second degree assault charge from the state.

Zeldin was speaking at a campaign event about opposing New York’s bail reform laws on Thursday when Jakubonis allegedly grabbed him and tried to stab him with a keychain with multiple sharp points. Video of the incident was posted to Twitter shortly after it occurred.

Daily Mail originally reported the latest arrest on Saturday and posted images of Jakubonis being taken into police custody.

A six car motorcade arrived at Jakubonis’ apartment complex on Saturday and the suspect was arrested by FBI agents on the new federal charge. According to the pictures published by the outlet, Jakubonis shaved off his goatee after his first arrest.

US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York released a statement about the arrest and incident with Zeldin, alleging Jakubonis told Zeldin multiple times “you’re done” after taking the stage and dragging the Republican to the ground at the event. The latest arrest of Jakubonis is the result of the FBI’s own investigation into the incident.

Jakubonis walked onto the trailer, approached the Congressman, extended a keychain with two sharp points toward him and grabbed his arm. A struggle then ensued between Congressman Zeldin and Jakubonis and, as bystanders intervened, Jakubonis pulled Congressman Zeldin down onto the bed of the trailer, stating several times during the assault, ‘you’re done.’

