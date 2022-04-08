OnlyFans Model Videoed Covered in Blood Following Boyfriend’s Fatal Stabbing

WARNING: Video contains graphic content.

A woman presumed to be OnlyFans and Instagram model Courtney Tailor was captured on video this week covered in blood following the stabbing death of her boyfriend, TMZ reports.

The woman can be seen in footage and images published by the outlet, handcuffed in a bra and sweatpants. The stabbing occurred in Miami, Florida. Tailor’s boyfriend, identified as Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, was pronounced dead following police responding to a domestic disturbance call at Tailor’s luxury condominium.

In the video, Tailor is sitting on the floor of her apartment speaking to two police officers. Two dogs run into frame briefly during the conversation.

Police say the couple got into a confrontation which turned violent. A lawyer working with the late boyfriend’s family identified the woman covered in blood on video as Courtney Tailor. She is also wearing the same clothes from an Instagram Live video she had posted earlier, TMZ notes. Numerous pictures from Instagram show the couple together, though Obumseli hadn’t posted since last year. Tailor sports over two million followers on the social media platform. She was also featured in the 2015 music video Me, Myself, & I from G-Eazy.

Tailor reportedly threatened suicide multiple times when in custody, sources told TMZ. She has been placed on a psychiatric hold under Florida’s Baker Act. The law authorizes authorities to temporarily involuntarily commit someone if they present a potential danger to themselves or others.

A police spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement that the case is still “under investigation” and confirmed a physical altercation had occurred before the stabbing.

Josh Ramsey, a friend of the couple, expressed shock to NBC Miami over the death, saying it was like “something out of a crime documentary.”

“These are our two friends we’ve gone on vacation with, we go to dinners with, we go out on the town with them, and it seems like it’s straight out of a crime documentary,” Ramsey said.

Watch above, via TMZ.

