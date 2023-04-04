Former President Donald Trump will hold a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday at 8:15 pm, mere hours after he was arraigned in Manhattan.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges stem from three hush money payments made to a doorman and two women with whom he allegedly had affairs. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

One of those payments was to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic actress who received $130,000 the month before the 2016 election from Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, whom Trump reimbursed. Cohen served time in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and perjury – all charges stemming from the payments made at Trump’s direction.

“Under New York state law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud, and an intent to conceal another crime,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a press conference after the arraignment. “That is exactly what this case is about: 34 false statements made to cover up other crimes.”

The former president has slammed Bragg for engaging in what he has called a “witch hunt.” Trump also called Bragg a “degenerate psychopath.”

At Trump’s arraignment, Judge Juan Merchan did not issue a gag order, but warned the former president not to incite violence.

The admonition appeared to be in response to Trump’s warnings about potential “death and destruction” ahead of last week’s indictment.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com