‘You Do Not Have This Behavior from a Mob Boss’: Weissmann Blasts Trump’s ‘Despicable’ Attack on Judge’s Family

Former federal prosecutor and Mueller investigation alumnus Andrew Weissmann said not even mob bosses act the way Donald Trump behaved on Tuesday night.

The former president was arraigned in Manhattan earlier in the day on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to three individuals before the 2016 presidential election. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Unsurprisingly, Trump has lashed out at everyone involved, from District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is prosecuting the case, to Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over it. However, Trump took the added step of going after Merchan’s wife and daughter.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, Trump gave a meandering 25-minute speech attacking everyone from President Joe Biden to Merchan. Toward the end of his remarks, Trump invoked the judge and his family.

“And this is where we are right now,” the former president said. “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign, and a lot of it.”

Merchan’s daughter is employed by a consulting firm that did work for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Appearing on MSNBC’s The Last Word, Weissmann called Trump’s comments “appalling” and unbecoming of even a mob boss.

“This is appalling,” he declared, noting he’s prosecuted mobsters before. “You do not have this behavior from a mob boss. There is a rule in organized crime. You do not do this with respect to prosecutors. You don’t do this with respect to the judge. You certainly don’t go after their families. It’s bad business to do that.”

Weissmann’s called Trump behavior “unbelievable,” adding, “It’s really just so despicable to think that you would do that. There’s no level to which he is not stooping.”

