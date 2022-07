Fox News won the ratings race on Friday, bringing in some 1.63 million total viewers. MSNBC came in second with 1.04 million total viewers and CNN came in third with 597,000 total average viewers for the day.

The Five, yet again, won overall with 3.12 million total viewers and was the most-watched show on all of television for the day. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace led her network overall with 1.5 million total viewers.

CNN’s top host was Jake Tapper at 4 p.m. with 904,000 total viewers. Tapper also won his time slot in the key 25-54 age demographic beating both Fox News’ Neil Cavuto and Wallace.

Tapper brought in 169,000 demo viewers at 4 p.m., leading his network, while Wallace brought in 138,000 and Cavuto raked in some 139,000.

Tapper, Wallace, and The Five topping their network’s prime time lineup is notable as prime time usually dominates the ratings.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1000 NEW DAY:

273 MORNING JOE:

1021 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

15 EARLY MORNING:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1305 NEW DAY:

336 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

72 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1525 NEW DAY:

458 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1627 CNN NEWSROOM:

575 MORNING JOE:

1123 NATIONAL REPORT:

135 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1524 CNN NEWSROOM:

707 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

940 — BLUE BLOODS:

69 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1574 AT THIS HOUR:

709 — — BLUE BLOODS:

83 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1791 INSIDE POLITICS:

756 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

131 BLUE BLOODS:

136 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1497 CNN NEWSROOM:

735 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

845 — BLUE BLOODS:

198 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1334 CNN NEWSROOM:

764 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

870 AMERICAN AGENDA:

131 BLUE BLOODS:

236 3p STORY, THE:

1433 CNN NEWSROOM:

881 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

987 — BLUE BLOODS:

287 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1299 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

904 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1498 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

229 BLUE BLOODS:

306 5p FIVE, THE:

3115 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

824 — SPICER & CO:

217 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

129 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1972 SITUATION ROOM:

656 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1455 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

195 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

50 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2415 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

658 REIDOUT:

1283 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

163 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

28 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2723 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

720 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1484 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

147 NEWSNATION PRIME:

34 9p HANNITY:

2192 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

632 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1422 PRIME NEWS:

133 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

51 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1908 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

491 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1392 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

177 BANFIELD:

32 11p GUTFELD!:

1896 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

520 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

881 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

104 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:

28

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

158 NEW DAY:

66 MORNING JOE:

114 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

7 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

209 NEW DAY:

79 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

187 NEW DAY:

82 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 MORNING JOE:

118 NATIONAL REPORT:

9 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

146 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

122 — BLUE BLOODS:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

237 AT THIS HOUR:

156 — — BLUE BLOODS:

10 12p OUTNUMBERED:

246 INSIDE POLITICS:

137 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

8 BLUE BLOODS:

15 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

198 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

80 — BLUE BLOODS:

35 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

155 CNN NEWSROOM:

113 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

94 AMERICAN AGENDA:

8 BLUE BLOODS:

45 3p STORY, THE:

168 CNN NEWSROOM:

139 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

107 — BLUE BLOODS:

51 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

139 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

169 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

138 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

58 5p FIVE, THE:

401 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

148 — SPICER & CO:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

250 SITUATION ROOM:

147 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

151 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

7 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

305 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

148 REIDOUT:

164 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

8 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

374 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

140 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

180 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

3 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 9p HANNITY:

275 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

115 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

167 PRIME NEWS:

5 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

248 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

106 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

133 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

297 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

109 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

106 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 597,000

Fox News: 1.63 million

MSNBC: 1.04 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 115,000

Fox News: 226,000

MSNBC: 117,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 614,000

Fox News: 2.27 million

MSNBC: 1.43 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 120,000

Fox News: 299,000

MSNBC: 160,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com