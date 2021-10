MSNBC and CNN are in something of a ratings rut, having plummeted down to earth after the dizzying highs of 2020, the presidential election and its aftermath. Fox News has comfortably regained the top spot in cable news (the network now reliably wins every hour of the day in both total viewers and the demo.)

There is one cable news host not on Fox News that draws big numbers: Rachel Maddow.

The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. on MSNBC drew an impressive 2.12 million viewers on Monday night, with 261,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic. That’s nearly one million viewers ahead of the second-place host on MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell, who drew 1.29 million in the 10 p.m. hour.

It’s a staggering 1.42 million more than the highest-rated host at CNN on Monday night, Anderson Cooper, who drew a paltry 698,000 in the demo.

Despite the impressive performance, Maddow was not able to top several hosts on Fox News. While she fared better than Laura Ingraham in total viewers, Maddow placed behind The Five, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Fox News Primetime and Bret Baier.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

788 NEW DAY:

353 MORNING JOE:

726 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

18 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

19 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1095 NEW DAY:

365 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

82 MORNING IN AMERICA:

14 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1496 NEW DAY:

403 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1593 CNN NEWSROOM:

435 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

721 NATIONAL REPORT:

161 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1664 CNN NEWSROOM:

467 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

540 — JAG:

91 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1712 AT THIS HOUR:

597 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

468 — JAG:

128 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1814 INSIDE POLITICS:

617 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

516 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

140 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

190 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1581 CNN NEWSROOM:

581 MTP DAILY:

489 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

266 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1308 CNN NEWSROOM:

552 KATY TUR REPORTS:

571 AMERICAN AGENDA:

152 BLUE BLOODS:

206 3p STORY, THE:

1396 CNN NEWSROOM:

554 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

716 — BLUE BLOODS:

248 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1496 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

580 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1268 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

207 BLUE BLOODS:

326 5p FIVE, THE:

3256 SITUATION ROOM:

619 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

206 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

112 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2337 SITUATION ROOM:

686 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1114 SPICER & CO:

272 DONLON REPORT, THE:

47 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2210 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

654 REIDOUT:

1081 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

412 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

38 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3072 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

698 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1202 STINCHFIELD:

288 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

41 9p HANNITY:

2254 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

673 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2129 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

164 NEWSNATION PRIME:

31 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1938 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

586 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1293 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

153 BANFIELD:

34 11p GUTFELD!:

1727 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

456 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

944 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

100 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

110 NEW DAY:

63 MORNING JOE:

76 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

141 NEW DAY:

73 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

4 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

219 NEW DAY:

67 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

232 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

96 NATIONAL REPORT:

9 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

69 — JAG:

13 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

280 AT THIS HOUR:

148 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

65 — JAG:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

283 INSIDE POLITICS:

161 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

59 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

12 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

138 MTP DAILY:

66 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

30 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 KATY TUR REPORTS:

65 AMERICAN AGENDA:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

27 3p STORY, THE:

250 CNN NEWSROOM:

128 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

74 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

259 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

129 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

158 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

44 5p FIVE, THE:

442 SITUATION ROOM:

145 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

384 SITUATION ROOM:

153 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

133 SPICER & CO:

21 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

349 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

185 REIDOUT:

139 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

36 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

430 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

130 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

168 STINCHFIELD:

51 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 9p HANNITY:

284 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

137 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

261 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

21 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

305 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

131 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

128 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

319 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

98 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

108 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 518,000

Fox News: 1.65 million

MSNBC: 854,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 116,000

Fox News: 263,000

MSNBC: 100,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 652,000

Fox News: 2.42 million

MSNBC: 1.54 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 133,000

Fox News: 340,000

MSNBC: 186,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

