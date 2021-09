Don Lemon beat the rest of CNN’s prime time lineup in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demographic on Thursday night.

Lemon, who anchors 10 p.m. show Don Lemon Tonight, drew 166,000 viewers in the demo. That was enough to beat out Chris Cuomo at 9 p.m. (162,000) and Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. (141,000). Cuomo and Cooper still bested Lemon in total viewers (841,000, 772,000 and 725,000, respectively).

Fox News maintained its position as the most-watched network in every hour on Thursday. Tucker Carlson was back on top as the most watched host on cable news, after Sean Hannity drew the most viewers on Wednesday night. Read their numbers below.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

928 NEW DAY:

369 MORNING JOE:

844 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

14 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1256 NEW DAY:

424 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

107 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1562 NEW DAY:

501 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1604 CNN NEWSROOM:

638 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

757 NATIONAL REPORT:

186 JAG:

90 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1623 CNN NEWSROOM:

627 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

757 — JAG:

129 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1583 AT THIS HOUR:

581 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

730 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

122 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1733 INSIDE POLITICS:

614 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

749 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

172 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

205 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1612 CNN NEWSROOM:

580 MTP DAILY:

778 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

262 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1552 CNN NEWSROOM:

703 KATY TUR REPORTS:

788 AMERICAN AGENDA:

178 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

322 3p STORY, THE:

1617 CNN NEWSROOM:

802 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

802 — BLUE BLOODS:

284 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1530 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

793 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1242 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

239 BLUE BLOODS:

343 5p SR/BIDEN-COVID MANDATES:

3318 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

991 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

1487 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

291 BLUE BLOODS:

357 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2338 SITUATION ROOM:

761 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1369 SPICER & CO:

381 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

104 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2152 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

749 REIDOUT:

1182 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

387 DONLON REPORT, THE:

45 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3139 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

772 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1265 STINCHFIELD:

247 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

18 9p HANNITY:

2958 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

841 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2192 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

142 NEWSNATION PRIME:

22 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2575 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

725 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1285 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

181 BANFIELD:

16 11p GUTFELD!:

2198 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

481 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

924 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

103 DONLON REPORT, THE:

9

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

175 NEW DAY:

64 MORNING JOE:

107 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

246 NEW DAY:

94 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

15 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

227 NEW DAY:

117 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

274 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

83 NATIONAL REPORT:

34 JAG:

7 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

275 CNN NEWSROOM:

157 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

74 — JAG:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

257 AT THIS HOUR:

137 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

98 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 12p OUTNUMBERED:

273 INSIDE POLITICS:

149 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

96 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

30 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

275 CNN NEWSROOM:

142 MTP DAILY:

85 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

46 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

263 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 KATY TUR REPORTS:

100 AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

59 3p STORY, THE:

276 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

99 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

241 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

132 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

113 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

46 5p SR/BIDEN-COVID MANDATES:

543 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

168 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

146 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

50 BLUE BLOODS:

55 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

368 SITUATION ROOM:

161 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

160 SPICER & CO:

53 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

370 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

172 REIDOUT:

168 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

41 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

523 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

141 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

174 STINCHFIELD:

51 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 9p HANNITY:

474 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

162 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

316 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

24 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

480 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

166 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

136 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

59 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

433 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

105 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

106 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

30 DONLON REPORT, THE:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 619,000

Fox News: 1.8 million

MSNBC: 977,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 129,000

Fox News: 312,000

MSNBC: 117,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 779,000

Fox News: 2.89 million

MSNBC: 1.58 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 156,000

Fox News: 493,000

MSNBC: 209,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com