Jesse Watters Primetime, the new 7 p.m. Fox News show, dominated its competition on MSNBC and CNN, and even beat out Fox’s Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, reliable ratings draws, in the Tuesday numbers race.

Jesse Watters drew 2.8 million total viewers and 417,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic. While that wasn’t enough to beat out top-rated Fox shows The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight, it placed him above Hannity and Ingraham — and well above the competition on CNN and MSNBC.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1031 NEW DAY:

257 MORNING JOE:

707 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

19 ELEMENTARY:

41 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1396 NEW DAY:

393 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

99 MORNING IN AMERICA:

21 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1640 NEW DAY:

437 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1730 CNN NEWSROOM:

451 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

605 NATIONAL REPORT:

185 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1582 CNN NEWSROOM:

494 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

449 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

89 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1679 AT THIS HOUR:

497 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

481 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

167 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1712 INSIDE POLITICS:

539 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

556 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

151 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

214 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1499 CNN NEWSROOM:

540 MTP DAILY:

562 — BLUE BLOODS:

154 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1335 CNN NEWSROOM:

549 KATY TUR REPORTS:

535 AMERICAN AGENDA:

133 BLUE BLOODS:

222 3p STORY, THE:

1328 CNN NEWSROOM:

531 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

659 — BLUE BLOODS:

291 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1343 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

590 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1023 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

251 BLUE BLOODS:

304 5p FIVE, THE:

3406 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

650 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

211 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

115 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2536 SITUATION ROOM:

630 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1200 SPICER & CO:

249 DONLON REPORT, THE:

67 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2804 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

556 REIDOUT:

1215 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

315 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

43 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3250 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

552 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1250 STINCHFIELD:

196 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

37 9p HANNITY:

2682 CNN TONIGHT:

446 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1520 PRIME NEWS:

93 NEWSNATION PRIME:

47 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2181 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

472 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1176 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

110 BANFIELD:

40 11p GUTFELD!:

1936 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

356 11TH HOUR:

745 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

105 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

34

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

172 NEW DAY:

32 MORNING JOE:

74 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 ELEMENTARY:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

235 NEW DAY:

66 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

265 NEW DAY:

80 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

280 CNN NEWSROOM:

91 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

53 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

223 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

32 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

235 AT THIS HOUR:

98 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

39 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 12p OUTNUMBERED:

251 INSIDE POLITICS:

124 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

45 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

21 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

238 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 MTP DAILY:

42 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 KATY TUR REPORTS:

36 AMERICAN AGENDA:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

28 3p STORY, THE:

223 CNN NEWSROOM:

128 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

55 — BLUE BLOODS:

40 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

233 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

147 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

109 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

47 5p FIVE, THE:

513 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

155 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

450 SITUATION ROOM:

160 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

118 SPICER & CO:

17 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

417 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

137 REIDOUT:

179 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

548 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

136 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

157 STINCHFIELD:

15 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 9p HANNITY:

400 CNN TONIGHT:

144 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

191 PRIME NEWS:

17 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

328 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

139 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

133 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

309 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

86 11TH HOUR:

99 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

10 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 463,000

Fox: 1.76 million

MSNBC: 779,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 106,000

Fox News: 283,000

MSNBC: 85,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 490,000

Fox News: 2.7 million

MSNBC: 1.31 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 139,000

Fox News: 425,000

MSNBC: 161,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

