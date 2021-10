There’s another twist in the cable news ratings race: The Five is back on top, after its winning streak was put to a brief end by Tucker Carlson.

The surprising run from The Five started last week, and saw the daytime Fox News panel show winning six times in a row.

Carlson, who emerged this year as the reliable king of cable news, put that streak to an end on Tuesday night.

But The Five was back on top on Wednesday, drawing 3.43 million viewers overall to Carlson’s 3.21 million. Carlson still won in the demo, pulling in 521,000. Sean Hannity placed second in the demo, with 494,000, while The Five placed third, with 489,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 598,000

Fox News: 1.87 million

MSNBC: 937,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 131,000

Fox News: 312,000

MSNBC: 106,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 823,000

Fox News: 2.89 million

MSNBC: 1.81 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 180,000

Fox News: 489,000

MSNBC: 214,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

