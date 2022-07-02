CNN Weekends Dipped to a Low Not Seen Since 1993, Despite Some Hosts Besting CNN Prime Time

CNN and MSNBC’s weekend struggles continued throughout June as both networks lagged far behind Fox News in total day averages for Saturday and Sunday.

MSNBC landed in third place among the networks in June with an average of 367,000 total viewers for Saturday and Sunday in June. In the demo, the network cratered with an average of 42,000 demo viewers.

CNN came in second place with an average of 423,000 total viewers for Saturday and Sunday in June and 78,000 demo viewers.

Fox News led in the ratings with an average of 963,000 total viewers for Saturday and Sunday and 145,000 demo viewers.

CNN’s weekend ratings for the month were the lowest of the year in both terms of demo and total viewers and coincided with a historic low for the network on Saturday the 18th – which saw the network dip to 57,000 total demo viewers. That Saturday was the lowest-rated since 1993, which pre-dated CNN’s top competitors Fox News and MSNBC.

CNN still beat MSNBC on the 18th however, as the latter network only brought in 55,000 total viewers in the demo. Alex Witt Reports was the lowest rated show for the day in the demo bringing in only 43,000 viewers.

CNN programming too saw some lows as Reliable Sources notched its lowest-rated month since June of 2001, bringing in 79,000 demo viewers and 585,000 average total viewers.

The show also marked its lowest second quarter since 2019, with an average of 679,000 viewers and 111,000 average demo viewers.

Despite the show’s lows, Reliable Sources still outpaced CNN prime-time hosts for the quarter in terms of total viewers. CNN prime time in the second quarter of 2022 brought in an average of 670,000 total viewers and 155,000 in the demo. Reliable Sources’ host Brian Stelter joined weekend anchor Jim Acosta in beating out CNN’s weekday prime-time programming – a rarity in cable news highlighting CNN’s overall ratings woes.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com