A video that aired on the first night of the Republican National Convention featured violent protests and tied it to former vice president Joe Biden, but there was one major problem — the protest was not in the United States.

According to a report by NBC, the protest included in the RNC vide was taken from the Catalonia Independence protest back in October 2019 in Spain. The protest was in no way connected with the current racial injustice protests occurring in the U.S.

President Donald Trump‘s campaign later posted the video on his official YouTube channel under the title, “Catalina and Madeline” featuring sisters Catalina and Madeline Lauf, reflecting on their conservative ideology.

Watch below:

Trump has seen a recent boost in his polls number post-RNC, according to RealClearPolitics polling average, but the president still trails Biden by 6.9%. His approval numbers have also stagnated in recent RCP polls; however, the president has made gains in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]