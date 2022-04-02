‘They Don’t Have a Redhead Over There’: Trump Mocks Reports Psaki Is Leaving White House for MSNBC

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday mocked reports that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will leave her role for a job with MSNBC, joking during the “Save America” rally in Michigan that “they need a redhead.”

Trump touted his record handling the military while president, noting that he formed Space Force, a branch that has the “full support” of the Biden administration.

“You had a president who not only completely rebuilt our military, including the addition of Space Force,” Trump said. “Remember, they smiled. Remember that?”

Trump said “it’s going to be very important having it,” before describing some of the mockery his proposal initially faced.

“But they laughed, and do you remember Biden laughed?” Trump said, adding, “And then the woman with the really beautiful red hair, she laughed.”

“And she was hit so hard by the military because they knew I was right, the military understood I was right,” he continued. “You know she’s going to MSDNC, you know that right?”

He added jokingly: “They need a redhead. They don’t have a redhead over there, so they need a redhead.”

Comedian Bill Maher made a similar crack on Friday, joking that her hiring was “part of their commitment to diversity, now they have a redhead.”

The jokes come amid reports that Psaki has accepted a gig at the network and will leave the White House this spring. Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich reported that CNN and MSNBC got into a “bidding war” over Psaki.

