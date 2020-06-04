President Donald Trump endorsed an incoherent letter from his former Muller probe attorney John Dowd, which baselessly called recent protestors in Lafayette Park “not real” and “terrorists” and claimed James Mattis’ “anger is borne of embarrassment,” while proclaiming Trump as the only president to help the black community in the last 50 years.

In his tweet, Trump called Dowd a “respected retired Marine and Super Star lawyer” and said the lawyer’s letter would be “of interest to the American People.”

I thought this letter from respected retired Marine and Super Star lawyer, John Dowd, would be of interest to the American People. Read it! pic.twitter.com/I5tjysckZh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Dowd’s bizarre tirade begins by strongly insinuating — absent any evidence — Monday’s Washington D.C. protests were staged, “not real” and “phony,” before calling all of those present “terrorists.” He also took direct shots at the former Defense Secretary, who blasted Trump “doesn’t even try to unite” the American people in a scathing column in The Atlantic on Wednesday.

The phony protesters near Lafayette park were not peaceful and are not real. They are terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy. They were abusing and disrespecting the police when the police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew. Jim, this is the new nihilism. See Dan Henninger in WSJ today. Marines support the police in harms way.

The letter praises Trump as doing more “help our minority brothers and sisters in the three years than anyone in the last fifty” while trashing former President Barack Obama for “dividing this country.”

No one divided this country more than Obama. He abandoned our black brothers and sisters. He gave guns to the cartels. He apologized for our precious sacrifice and generosity overseas. President Trump has done more to help our minority brothers and sisters in the three years than anyone in the last fifty. Ask the black pastors. Ask the leaders of the black colleges and universities. He got them funded. Ask them about the prison reform which ended the draconian sentences imposed on young black men by the laws enacted by Biden and his hacks. You need to bone up on your homework and stop listening to Uncle Leon.

Then, Dowd attacked Mattis again for dismissing the threat of MS-13, which he claimed, without any proof, owns “huge sections of our city” before slamming the leadership of the Democratic Party.

You said nothing of the ugly, hate filled, disgraceful comments of Pelosi, Schumer, Perez and other Democrat hacks defaming the President and his office. You said nothing of the unlawful sanctuary cities and the unlawful release of hoodlums. You said nothing of the resistance movement to paralyze our courts and our government operations. You said nothing of the obstruction and subversion of our immigration laws. You said nothing of MS-13 killers and the drug cartels who own huge sections of our major cities. Jim, do you think that hateful rhetoric and those corrupt actions were inspiring and unifying? Do you think the DI’s at Parr’s Island would find such behavior as unifying?

