After a detailed breakdown of why President Donald Trump cannot overcome the voting deficits he currently faces in both Pennsylvania and Nevada, ABC News election analyst and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver not-so-subtly questioned why no other news agency besides Decision Desk HQ has called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden at this point.

“I don’t know. It kind of seems like — look, you’re also not under any obligation, if you’re sitting at home, to necessarily wait for us, right.” Silver bluntly said to the viewers, committing a cardinal sin of TV. “If you want Biden to win, you can feel a little better than you did a few days ago and go out and have a drink or something, right?”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos, meanwhile, rocked back in his chair at Silver’s nonchalance as he and others on the set started laughing.

“You should start drinking, pal!” Chris Christie shot back in jest.

“We’re going to be careful but you don’t have to be,” someone else chimed in amid all the crosstalk.

“So Nate, you must get called all the time,” Stephanopoulos pressed, when the laugher had subsided. “So when you get called or texted from friends, do you just tell them this it’s over?”

“At this point, yeah,” Silver said matter-of-factly.

At that, the panel erupted in laughter.

“Can I get a graph on that?” one panelist snarked.

“So why are we still here?” another panelist loudly asked, half in jest, but also half in a frustration that is shared by much of a country stuck in limbo as it waits for some official consensus that this interminable 2020 election is finally over.

