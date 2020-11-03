Fox News has called the Arizona Senate race for Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, who defeated Republican incumbent Martha McSally. McSally was appointed to her seat in 2018, after losing a rate to Kyrsten Sinema but then being asked to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Jon Kyl.

This win marks the second on the night for the Democrats as part of that party’s attempt to retake the Senate. The first race to flip blue in the 2020 senate race was Colorado’s John Hickenlooper unseating current Sen. Cory Gardner, although that gain was negated by Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville unseating Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. But the party has unexpectedly struggled in other potential pick-up races where it enjoyed polling leads heading into Election Day.

“We also have called Mark Kelly over Martha McSally in that race in Arizona as well,” Fox anchor Martha MacCallum noted at 11:22 p.m. Eastern, as the network also simultaneously called the state of Arizona for Democratic challenger Joe Biden. “Just to mention one of the dynamics in Arizona, just one of many but Cindy McCain came out in favor of Joe Biden, her close friend. This is a state that is very purple. For Martha McSally, she was appointed to that post twice and she has not won an election to be a senator of the United States now, so that is worth mentioning as well Mark Kelly, the former astronaut, has secured that seat.”

