As of this posting, the election could go either way. But some of the results thus far have been concerning for Democrats, particularly on Joe Biden underperforming in Florida among Latino voters.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who won reelection earlier in the night — made a point of addressing the issue on Twitter.

“I won’t comment much on tonight’s results as they are evolving and ongoing, but I will say we’ve been sounding the alarm about Dem vulnerabilities w/ Latinos for a long, long time,” the Democrat tweeted. “There is a strategy and a path, but the necessary effort simply hasn’t been put in.”

She also linked to an article flagging concerns about a lack of Latino outreach from the Biden camp.

