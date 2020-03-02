comScore
Bernie Sanders: Doesn’t Surprise Me the ‘Establishment Politicians Are Coming Together,’ They’re ‘Nervous’

By Josh FeldmanMar 2nd, 2020, 6:40 pm

Senator Bernie Sanders today brushed aside Joe Biden getting more support from the “political establishment” and said they’re clearly “nervous.”

In the past 24 hours, following Biden’s big South Carolina win, both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have dropped out with plans to endorse Biden tonight ahead of Super Tuesday.

Asked about it today, Sanders said it’s no surprise “there’s a massive effort trying to stop Bernie Sanders.”

“The corporate establishment is coming together, the political establishment is coming together, and they will do everything. They are really getting nervous that working people are standing up,” he continued.

He touted his support among working-class Americans and said the establishment is “nervous” about how his campaign is growing.

