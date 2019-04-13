Beto Tells Crowd at Town Hall Trump Is Inciting Violence Against Rep. Omar and Muslim Americans

During a campaign stop in Ladson, South Carolina, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said President Donald Trump posting a video of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) comments about 9/11 interspersed with video from the attacks was “an incitement to violence.”

O’Rourke lead off by describing the video and pointed to Omar’s Muslim faith.

“The end of the video says, ‘We will never forget,'” O’Rourke said. “This is an incitement to violence against Congresswoman Omar. Against our fellow Americans who happen to be Muslim.”

He finished his criticism of using the debunked claim Trump had called asylum seekers “animals.” The remarks, which Trump made last year, went viral last week and left out context showing he was actually calling gang members belonging to MS-13 “animals.”

O’Rourke on Friday alluded to the video in a tweet without naming Omar specifically:

We are stronger than this president’s hatred and Islamophobia. Do not let him drive us apart or make us afraid. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 13, 2019

He, and other Democrats who didn’t specifically mention Rep. Omar were called out by some of their followers. In the Saturday town hall, he was careful to correct that.

Watch above, via Beto O’Rourke.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com