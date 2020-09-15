President Donald Trump has recently taken to calling for himself and Joe Biden to be drug-tested before they debate because Trump thinks that Biden is on some kind of performance-enhancing drug.

Trump used the same tactics against Hillary Clinton four years ago, and has been hammering away at it — saying on Fox News Tuesday morning that “a lot of people think that something happened” after Biden did better in his final debate with Bernie Sanders than during the first few debates.

"I'm looking forward to the debate and he's a fool. The comments are just foolish," @JoeBiden said of claims President Trump has made suggesting he's taking something to help him in debates. "Get ready, Mr. President. Here I come."https://t.co/WbPNKZo8wk pic.twitter.com/mxEOV1MOoa — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 15, 2020

Biden was asked about the president’s remarks prior to his campaign event in Florida tonight.

The former vice president chuckled as a reporter asked about Trump calling him “mentally shot” and suggesting he’s “taking something.”

“I’m looking forward to the debate and he’s a fool,” Biden said. “The comments are just foolish. Get ready, Mr President, here I come.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]