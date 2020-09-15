President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends that he thinks 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “taking something” and “should take a drug test,” calling the former vice president’s behavior between debates “very strange.”

Asked about the 2020 presidential election debates during his Tuesday appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said, “I don’t know which Biden is going to show up because I watched him during the debates where they had twenty people on the stage before they started calling it out, and I watched him and he was a disaster. You don’t get worse, he was grossly incompetent.”

“Then I watched him against Bernie and he was okay. He wasn’t Winston Churchill, I can tell you that, but he was okay. He was fine. I said it was like an even debate, and so I said what did he do?” the president continued. “What happened to him all of a sudden? Because he was okay, and Bernie was okay. It was an extraordinarily boring debate, but he got through it, and I said what’s the difference between now and some of those classic moments in the other debates, and something was strange, in my opinion.”

“I won’t say what, but a lot of people think that something happened, and you just can’t do that kind of stuff,” Trump declared.

Steve Doocy replied, “Well Mr. President, you have suggested that Joe Biden should take a drug test.”

“I do. I would take one too,” Trump responded. “Yeah, I would say he should take a drug test.”

After Doocy asked, “Do you think he’s taking some sort of drugs to pep him up?” Trump answered, “I do. He’s taking something. He’s taking something… Gives him some clarity or whatever. Take a look at him…”

“Maybe it’s a cup of coffee,” Doocy joked, prompting Trump to laugh and say, “Yeah, maybe a lot of coffee. Maybe fifteen cups of coffee.”

“I tell you what, I’ve seen him in the debate with the other people, including Kamala, and nobody treated him worse than Kamala. He picked Kamala and nobody treated him worse, called him a racist, called him everything you can be called, and then he says, ‘I’m going to pick Kamala,’ and Kamala has her own problems,” Trump went on. “I mean she went from fifteen down to nothing. She dropped out before they got to Iowa. So she, I think she’s not a good choice.”

“Compared to Mike Pence whose been a great vice president, he’s been a great vice president, and you guys know that very well, but no, I don’t know. It’s very strange,” he concluded. “I think yeah, he should take a drug test.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]