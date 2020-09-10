Biden national press secretary T.J. Ducklo repeatedly refused to answer when Fox News anchor Bret Baier pressed him on the Democratic presidential nominee’s use of TelePrompTers in local interviews with campaign supporters.

During a Thursday evening interview, Baier ended the conversation with a question to Ducklo prompted by recent viral video of Biden appearing to cue up answers on the prompter screen after a supporter asked him about labor rights. The Trump campaign has used the clip to mock Biden’s mental fitness.

“I’ll end with this. Has Joe Biden ever used a TelePrompTer during local interviews or to answer Q & As with supporters?” Baier asked.

“We’re not — Bret, this is straight from the Trump campaign talking points,” Ducklo protested.

“Well, yeah, they’re using it,” Baier confirmed.

“What it does, Bret, it’s trying to distract the American people.”

“They’re using it, they talk about it every day,” Baier reiterated. “Can you say yes or no?”

“They talk about it every day, Bret, because they don’t have a coherent strategy…”

“Well you haven’t answered, yes or no,” Baier cut in, pushing back.

“They talk about it every day because they don’t have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump deserves re-election, deserves four more years,” Ducko responded, still refusing to answer the question. “We know that he lied to the American people and has not shown leadership and they’re desperate they can to throw anything against the wall for that fact.”

“I understand, but you can’t answer the question,” Baier politely asked, trying one last time.

“I am not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that,” Ducklo insisted, as Baier flashed a grin.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

