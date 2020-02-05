Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg still retains his delegate after the latest — but not yet final — update of 2020 Iowa caucus results, although Sen. Bernie Sanders has slightly eaten into his delegate margin.

The latest update, which includes 71% of Iowa precincts, was released late on Tuesday night and represented a small increase of nine percentage points from the first published results from earlier in the day. Notably, it came more than 24 hours after the caucuses ended and yet results for nearly three out of 10 precinct results were still not yet publicly known.

As CNN’s John King noted, the results didn’t change alter the rank order from the release of 62% of precincts and barely budged the state delegate equivalent totals:

Pete Buttigieg – 26.8% (-0.1% change) Bernie Sanders – 25.2% (+0.1% change) Elizabeth Warren – 18.4% (+0.1% change) Joe Biden – 15.4% (-0.2% change) Amy Klobuchar – 12.6% (no change)

“It is mathematically possible [Sanders] can catch up?” King noted. “Yes it is. That was 25.1.”

“The first thing the Democratic race is about delegates,” he reminded viewers after pointing out that Sanders extended his popular vote lead in the latest update. “The winner is who gets the most. Came down a tiny bit, Buttigieg with the lead. And bragging rights as he moves on into New Hampshire. It’s competitive. We’ll see when the rest comes in.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

