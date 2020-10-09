The Commission on Presidential Debates officially canceled its second candidate forum between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, scheduled for next Thursday, October 15th.

According to a statement from the CPD, the bipartisan group has scrapped next week’s town hall after Trump refused to participate after the commission insisted on holding the debate virtually.

“For the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually,” the statement read. “Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statement concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate.”

The president’s Covid infection, announced last Friday, completely upended the timetable of the event, since it was — and is still not — clear when Trump would be free of the virus and, thus, safe to be around Biden and the debate’s TV production crew indoors. The president further complicated the issue when he told a Fox Business interviewer on Thursday that he would refuse to participate unless the event was in person. That declaration ignited a roller coaster day of chaos about the prospects of the debate that saw all three parties to the event moving in different directions.

As of now, there will be no debate next Thursday night, but the Biden campaign will instead hold a 90-minute town hall, to be broadcast on ABC News. The Trump campaign also teased that it could hold its own event as well that night, but offered no specifics as of Friday afternoon.

The third and final debate, scheduled for Thursday, October 22nd, is still on, the CPD noted. “The CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22,” it said. “Subject to health security considerations, and in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing, and other protocols. the debate will take pace at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.”

“Both candidates have agreed to participate in the October 22 debate,” the statement concluded.

