Sen. Cory Booker says he appreciated Joe Biden apologizing for his comments praising his work with segregationists, though said he has been “frustrated that it took so long.”

“I’m frustrated that it took so long,” Booker said Saturday. “I’m grateful for him doing it — I mean, we can’t have a culture where—we can’t have a leader that can’t stand up and say ‘I’ve been imperfect and made mistakes and I apologize.'”

Booker was one of the first Democratic primary candidates to condemn Biden for his comments praising the “civility” of working with segregationist Democratic senators.

Although he initially refused to apologize for his comments, Biden said he was sorry during a speech in South Carolina Saturday.

“Was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was. I regret it. I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception they may have caused anybody,” Biden said during his speech.

“We need to extend grace to each other. I’m never going to not accept somebody I respect and admire that has come to terms with this and apologized. I was very hurt by what he said,” Booker said later Saturday.

“He took a step towards healing today. I as somebody who was directly targeted by him and saying I needed to apologize, I want to extend to him grace as well and forgiveness what he said about me–forgiveness for that as well,” Booker said.

Watch above, via CNN.

