Elizabeth Warren Calls Biden’s Comments on Tara Reade Allegation ‘Credible and Convincing’

By Josh FeldmanMay 4th, 2020, 7:58 pm

Senator Elizabeth Warren defended Joe Biden is comments to reporters Monday responding to questions about his interview on the allegation of sexual assault against him by Tara Reade.

The former Delaware senator appeared on MSNBC Friday and denied the allegation from Reade, a former Senate staffer.

A few other Democrats — including the head of the DNC — have been asked about the issue.

Per multiple reporters, Warren today reaffirmed her support for Biden’s candidacy and said, “I appreciate that the vice president took a lot of questions, tough questions. And he answered them directly and respectfully. The vice president’s answers were credible and convincing.

