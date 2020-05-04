Senator Elizabeth Warren defended Joe Biden is comments to reporters Monday responding to questions about his interview on the allegation of sexual assault against him by Tara Reade.

The former Delaware senator appeared on MSNBC Friday and denied the allegation from Reade, a former Senate staffer.

A few other Democrats — including the head of the DNC — have been asked about the issue.

Per multiple reporters, Warren today reaffirmed her support for Biden’s candidacy and said, “I appreciate that the vice president took a lot of questions, tough questions. And he answered them directly and respectfully. The vice president’s answers were credible and convincing.

“I saw the reports of what Ms. Reade said, I saw an interview with Vice President Biden. I appreciate that the vice president took a lot of questions, tough questions. And he answered them directly and respectfully. The vice president's answers were credible and convincing.“ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 4, 2020

NEW: Warren responds to Tara Reade’s allegation against Biden saying and Biden’s denial, saying, “The Vice President’s answers were credible, and convincing. I support the Vice President, I support his campaign, and I am proud to endorse him for president.” — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) May 4, 2020

Warren on the Hill today, per @caphilltrish: “I appreciate that the vice president took a lot of questions, tough questions, and that he answered them directly and respectfully," she says, calling his answers "credible and convincing." No answer on whether she believes Reade. — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) May 4, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]