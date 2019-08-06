The big new Quinnipiac post-debate poll is out and Elizabeth Warren appears to have gotten a boost.

Warren now polls at 21%, up 6 from the last poll right before the debates. Bernie Sanders is at 14% in the poll, up 3.

Joe Biden still leads the pack at 32% — down 2 from the last poll — and Kamala Harris has dropped from 12 to 7% in the new poll.

Pete Buttigieg is currently at 5%, while the rest of the field isn’t really registering that much. Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke are at 2 percent. Everyone else is at 1 percent or below.

Biden ranks at the top — with 33 percent — on the question of which candidate would be the best leader, but Warren leads the rest of the pack on the question of who has the best policy ideas (32 percent to Biden’s 17 percent and Sanders’ 16 percent).

The next round of debates will have fewer candidates and the qualifiers are a little tighter, but again, anything can happen.

You can read the full results here.

