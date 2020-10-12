Former White House official Olivia Troye, who served on the coronavirus task force, was incensed on MSNBC Monday night over President Donald Trump’s campaign trying to use Dr. Anthony Fauci’s words to help boost the president’s reelection chances.

Fauci himself has repeatedly objected to being used by the Trump campaign for political ads, especially with the ad taking him out of context on comments he made back in March praising the federal government mobilization on the pandemic.

“I was the one that actually had to sometimes make the call … and say, ‘Dr. Fauci, you’re not going to be needed today,'" says ex-Covid Task Force official @OliviaTroye on the WH blocking Fauci. “I was disrespecting his time when he was already on his way to the White House." pic.twitter.com/ohqK3S7e4p — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 13, 2020

Troye — who has been very outspoken with her concerns about how the administration has handled the coronavirus pandemic — told Chris Hayes she was “furious” upon seeing the ad, given how they have “publicly undermined Dr. Fauci repeatedly and tried to discredit him” for months.

“I personally saw them block him from being in White House press briefings,” Troye said. “I was the one that actually had to sometimes make the call and call him and say, ‘Dr. Fauci, you’re not going to be needed today,’ and I would try to figure out the best way or the most polite way to do it, because I was basically disrespecting his time when he was already on his way to the White House at times.”

So, she continued, her reaction to the ad was “How dare you try to use him now as your political pawn, someone who has served for decades unwaveringly… in a non-biased manner and a non-political manner.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

