Former Sen. Claire McCaskill: ‘I Think It Is Time’ for Bernie Sanders to Drop Out

Former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, appearing on MSNBC Tuesday evening as part of their Democratic primary election night coverage, called on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to drop out of the presidential race.

McCaskill’s comments came in reaction to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden had won the Florida primary in an absolute blowout. The final numbers are still being tallied but Biden defeated Sanders by a nearly 3-to-1 margin.

“I think the conversation is going to quickly turn to how and when does Bernie Sanders unite the Democratic Party,” said McCaskill to MSNBC’s Brian Williams.

Biden is “going to end up netting a big number of delegates after tonight,” predicted McCaskill, further observing that Biden was highly likely to not only win the states with primaries today, but also highly likely to win every county in those states.

“And so, I think it is time” for Sanders to drop out, McCaskill stated.

“Bernie’s going to have plenty of delegates and power to influence the platform because we all want to come together. So I do think the pressure is going to mount especially at this time of crisis in this country.”

Uniting behind Biden would allow Democrats to unite “behind clearly the voter’s preference,” concluded McCaskill, “not the institutions’ preference, not the DNC’s preference, but the folks who are voting right now, from sea to shining sea.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]