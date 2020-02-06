With Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) riding a wave of momentum fueled by a strong finish in Iowa coupled with strong poll numbers in states soon to vote, the woman who defeated him in 2016 is ramping up her attacks on the new 2020 frontrunner.

Appearing on Ellen Thursday, Hillary Clinton revisited her criticism of the Vermont senator — after having recently said “nobody likes” him. Host Ellen DeGeneres asked the former secretary of state if she wanted to discuss the blowback she received from some over the comments. Clinton noted that she made her initial comments critical of Sanders 18 months ago. But then, the secretary cautioned that Sanders is over-promising and at risk for under-delivering.

“I feel like I have a pretty clear perspective about what it will take to win,” she said. She added, “You’ve got to be responsible for what you say and what you say you’re going to do. We need to rebuild trust in our fellow Americans, and in our institutions. And if you promise the moon and you can’t deliver the moon, then that is going to be one more indicator of how we just can’t trust each other. So it’s not good theater, it’s not maybe good politics anymore. But I think that you should tell people what you mean, mean what you say, and have some sense of responsibility for how you would get anything done that you talk about.”

Clinton cited health care as an example — an issue which has been near and dear to her dating back to her time as First Lady. Sanders, with his staunch support Medicare for all, may be jeopardizing the progress made in that area — Clinton argues.

“Let’s remember if we don’t win, people will lose what they have right now,” she said. “So I just want everybody to understand how high the stakes are, and to hold every candidate and every public office holder accountable for what they do or they don’t do.”

Watch above, via Ellen.

