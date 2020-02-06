Finally! All Iowa Precincts Are in: Mayor Pete Holds Razor Thin State Delegates Edge, Sanders Ahead in Popular Vote

More than 72 hours after Iowans began caucusing, their votes have — at last — been fully counted.

But we still don’t know who won.

With 100 percent of the vote in (via NBC), former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg has the narrowest of leads over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the state delegate equivalents category. Buttigieg has 26.2 percent in that metric, edging out Sanders with 26.1. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third, with 18 percent, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 15.8 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) at 12.3.

However, Sanders holds the advantage in the popular vote. The Vermont senator topped Buttigieg by a margin of 43,671 to 37,557 in the initial preference, and 45,826 to 43,195 in the reallocated preference.

Further, several prominent observers are calling the numbers into question. Nate Cohn of The New York Times tweeted that there are “dozens of irregular, inconsistent or impossible precincts in need of verification,” before the race can be called.

With 100% counted, it's Buttigieg by a mere 1.5 SDE according to the IDP.

It includes the satellite rule in favor of Sanders, worth >3 dels, but also dozens of irregular, inconsistent or impossible precincts in need of verification before a projection we might never get — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 7, 2020

And the Associated Press has said that it is unable to declare a winner due to “irregularities.”

Bottom line? The jury is still very much out on what happened in the Hawkeye State Monday night.

