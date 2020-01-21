Hillary Clinton took to Twitter tonight to address comments she made in a candid new interview about 2016 rival Bernie Sanders.

To briefly recap: Clinton stood by saying “nobody likes’ Sanders in a new Hollywood Reporter interview, unloading on “the culture around him” and “his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.” She accused him of “permitting” this culture amongst his supporters and did not directly answer the question of whether she would endorse and campaign for him if he was the Democratic nominee for president.

As a result, #ILikeBernie trended on Twitter for much of the day, with Sanders supporters and even some other 2020 Democratic candidates weighing in:

At the risk of getting in the middle of it — I like @BernieSanders. Now let's move on, America. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 21, 2020

Sanders mostly dismissed Clinton’s comments and joked, “On a good day, my wife likes me.”

Tonight Clinton responded on Twitter, remarking, “I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!”

She went on to say, “The number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views! But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]