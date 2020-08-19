‘I Struggle to Speak, But I Have Not Lost My Voice’: Gabrielle Giffords, in Rare Public Remarks, Delivers Emotional Endorsement of Biden at DNC

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head during a 2011 mass shooting in Tuscon, delivered an emotional endorsement for former Vice President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night.

In rare public remarks, Giffords — who suffers from a condition calls aphasia, which makes it difficult for her to talk — spoke candidly about her recovery.

“I’ve known the darkest of days,” Giffords said. “Days of pain and uncertain recovery. But confronted by despair, I’ve summoned hope. Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I responded with grit and determination. I put one foot in front of the other. I found one word and then another. My recovery is a daily fight, but fighting makes me stronger. Words once came easily, today, I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice. America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words.”

Giffords argued that the nation is at a crossroads, and went on to make a heart wrenching appeal for the former vice president.

“We can be on the right side of history,” she said. “We must elect Joe Biden. He was there for me. He’ll be there for you too. Join us in this fight. Vote, vote, vote!”

Watch above, via CNN.

