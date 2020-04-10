An Ingraham Angle segment on the fight over holding the Wisconsin primary election amid the coronavirus outbreak devolved into a chaotic shouting match after Democratic strategist Chris Hahn called out fellow panelist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for his infamous gas mask stunt mocking the threat.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham began the panel discussion by criticizing the last-minute attempt by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to unilaterally declare a postponement of the election, which was quickly struck down by the state’s conservative-majority Supreme Court. The vote proceeded on Tuesday, but Wisconsin Republicans sparked heavy criticism that they were endangering the health of both citizens and poll workers in order to gain a possible political advantage for a state Supreme Court election.

“Chris Hahn, if a Republican governor pulled that I know you wouldn’t be in favor of it,” Ingraham claimed.

“No, Laura. Mike DeWine, the Republican governor of Ohio did exactly that and he was right to do it,” Hahn shot back. “He moved the election to June where it might be safer because he’s trying to take care of his constituents, just like the governor of Wisconsin did. But the Republicans wanted as few people as possible in that election so they could win…”

“It got slapped down by the Supreme Court. No, no, no,” Ingraham protested. “We voted during World Wars, we voted during the Civil War — we voted during major, major crises in America. The idea that you just can by executive fiat, without the legislature being involved, are you kidding me? And you guys call Trump an autocrat?”

“I’m all for there being a legislative involvement in these decisions, I agree with you partially on that,” Hahn conceded. “But that said, the Republican plan is to suppress the vote. They don’t want people to vote because they can’t win with ideas.”

Gaetz quickly jumped in at that point, referencing a comment about the Wisconsin election from Democratic strategist James Carville, who had claimed on MSNBC the night before: “They will kill people to stay in power. Literally.”

“No, that’s what James Carville was doing when he was saying the people are going to die if they show up and vote. That was voter suppression coming direct with him — it wasn’t Republicans saying ‘Don’t vote.’ It was one of your people…”

“Buddy, you shouldn’t be talking about people dying,” Hahn shot back, shaking his head, before alluding to Gaetz’s callous stunt of wearing a gas mask onto the House floor in early March ahead of a coronavirus spending bill. “Because people in your district saw you making fun of this and not taking this seriously.”

“What are you talking about?!,” Gaetz cut in, interrupting him, “Oh, you are such a joke! The fact that you can’t substantively argue the point…”

“You should be resigning from Congress, sir!” Hahn fired back amidst the cross-talk.

“You don’t have the intellectual ability to have an actual debate,” Gaetz threw in, while Hahn dismissed the attempt at regaining the moral high ground after having mocked the risk of COVID-19. “Please! Please!”

“Alright, alright,” Ingraham said, “It’s getting to personal, we’re going to go ” as she made the cutoff sign to her producers, who finally broke up the fight by cutting their microphones and whisking their images off screen,

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

