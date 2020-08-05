comScore

‘Is That Even Legal?’: GOP Senators Wary of Prospect Floated by Trump of Convention Speech on White House Lawn

By Josh FeldmanAug 5th, 2020, 5:06 pm

The idea of President Donald Trump potentially giving his RNC convention speech on the White House lawn is even making some Republican senators a little wary.

The feeling was perhaps summed up most succinctly by Senate Majority Whip John Thune, who asked, “Is that even legal?”

And Thune wasn’t the only one. Senator John Cornyn called it “problematic” and Senator Ron Johnson said it’s “probably not allowed.”

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto asked Senator Rand Paul Wednesday afternoon about the idea. Paul said, “I haven’t really thought it through. There are restrictions on what the White House do, whether it can be used for political purposes or not. I’m not sure what the exact rules are… I think the optics of it would be better to do somewhere else.”

