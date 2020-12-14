comScore
Watch the Moment Hillary Clinton Cast Her Electoral College Vote for Joe Biden

By Sarah RumpfDec 14th, 2020, 5:17 pm

Hillary Clinton got to cast an Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden — and against the man who defeated her in 2016 — in New York on Monday.

Clinton, along with former President Bill Clinton, were both selected as Democratic electors for the state of New York, and were present at the New York State capitol in Albany, New York to cast their Electoral College votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

New York’s 29 electoral college votes all went for Biden, as expected in the heavily Democratic state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was also among the state’s electors.

Clinton also celebrated the moment on Twitter, posting a photo sharing that she thought the Electoral College should be abolished, but “while it still exists,” she was “proud” to cast her vote for Biden and Harris.

