Watch the Moment Hillary Clinton Cast Her Electoral College Vote for Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton got to cast an Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden — and against the man who defeated her in 2016 — in New York on Monday.

Clinton, along with former President Bill Clinton, were both selected as Democratic electors for the state of New York, and were present at the New York State capitol in Albany, New York to cast their Electoral College votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

New York’s 29 electoral college votes all went for Biden, as expected in the heavily Democratic state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was also among the state’s electors.

Clinton also celebrated the moment on Twitter, posting a photo sharing that she thought the Electoral College should be abolished, but “while it still exists,” she was “proud” to cast her vote for Biden and Harris.

I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office. But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020

