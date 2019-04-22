Jake Tapper on Giuliani Russia Remarks: What Signal Is Team Trump Sending Nations That Might Want to Interfere in 2020?

Following his interview with Rudy Giuliani yesterday, CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned the implications of his comments regarding Russian interference.

On CNN Sunday, Tapper brought up Mitt Romney‘s reaction to the Mueller report expressing criticism of people around the president who “welcomed help from Russia.”

Giuliani went off on Romney in response and ended up saying, “There’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians! It depends on where it came from.”

Tapper followed up on that exchange on The Lead today, in looking at Team Trump’s changing statements on communications with Russians.

After showing the Giuliani clip, Tapper had this to say:

“Separate and apart from impeachment, a question for Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill: what does this latest declaration mean for American elections now? What signal is the Trump team now sending to Russia, China, Iran, any other country that might want to interfere in the 2020 election?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

