President Donald Trump attacked the “absolute scum” in the FBI and “embarrassment” Jeff Sessions in a new interview with former White House assistant Sebastian Gorka.

The friendly interview, which appears in Gorka’s new book, The War For America’s Soul — released this week — was also published by the Daily Caller on Thursday.

“How are we doing, Mr. President, in defeating the Deep State?” Gorka asked. President Trump responded by calling the leadership of the FBI “absolute scum.”

“Well, I think, if it all works out, I will consider it one of the greatest things I’ve done,” he said. “You look at what’s happened to the absolute scum at the top of the FBI. You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general.”

Trump then took aim at his former attorney general, who spent most of his tenure getting berated by the president.

“Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster. He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama,” the president said. “And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”

Trump added: “It would have been the greatest non-endorsement I ever had. But it’s too bad. But now we have a great attorney general. And I think with the destruction of the Deep State, certainly I’ve done big damage. They’ve come after me in so many different ways; it’s been such a disgrace. But I think it’ll be one of my great achievements.”

