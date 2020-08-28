Often on MSNBC, President Donald Trump’s remarks are cut off so the hosts can deliver a fact check. But the president’s 70-minute speech from the White House on Thursday night went uninterrupted on MSNBC — leaving Rachel Maddow to fact check the whole thing at the end.

It took a while.

“A lot of it was wrong,” Maddow said of the president’s address. “Factually wrong.”

The MSNBC host, proceeded to take apart Trump’s remarks with a searing fact check at what she termed “auctioneer speed.”

There are not any approved, effective, lifesaving therapies for coronavirus right now. There’s a lot of hope, but there is no proven efficacy for convalescent plasma, or for any other therapy, despite what the president said tonight. We also don’t have the best testing system in the world. We have a disastrously failed testing system. We also have, bluntly, the largest and deadliest coronavirus epidemic in the world. We have 4 percent of the world’s population, and 25 percent of the world’s deaths. When the president said we have ‘pioneered the fatality rate,’ he said that wrong. He was blundering there. But he might have been correct in that blunder. “Joe Biden does not support abortion at the time of birth. The New York Police Department has not endorsed Donald Trump’s re-election. There have not been 300 new miles of wall built. According to homeland security — his homeland security department as of this summer — it’s been more like three miles of wall built. “It was Barack Obama who signed the Veterans Choice Act. Our troops are not coming home. There are more U.S. troops overseas now than when he took office. He has not ended any of these wars that he supposedly vowed to end. “Joe Biden has not promised to abolish the production of energy in the United States. Joe Biden will not bulldoze the suburbs. “This talk about pre-existing conditions in terms of whether or not people can get health care, the Republican party and the Trump administration explicitly is in court right now fighting to abolish the protections for people with pre-existing conditions that were part of the Affordable Care Act. That’s going to be before the Supreme Court exactly one week after the election on November 10th. They are fighting to abolish protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Maddow wrapped up with one last item — one she sounded as though she could not even believe.

“Last but not least, the president said tonight, ‘For those of you who still drive, have you looked at your gasoline bill? Have you noticed how low it is?’ For those of us who do actually drive, you don’t get a bill for your gasoline! That’s not how it works! Nobody mails you a bill and says here’s what your — you pay for gas at a gas pump if you drive!

“It’s … I just … it’s all … sorry,” Maddow said, to raucous laughter from colleagues Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

