Mary Trump, niece of President Donald Trump, appeared on MSNBC Thursday night to react to her uncle’s RNC convention speech.

Nicolle Wallace asked her about her reference to Ivanka Trump as the “co-president.”

“I think that with all of his kids, his adult children anyway, it’s a very transactional relationship,” Trump said. “They all know on which side their bread is buttered, so to speak. And none of them has ever been independent of him, financially or otherwise.”

She said that they know “money and power are the only currencies” in the family and said Ivanka “seems quite determined to get as much as she can out of her association with her father.”

“But just because she speaks more softly and in a more moderate tone, it doesn’t mean that her lies aren’t equally vicious and don’t need to be equally defended against,” Trump concluded, calling Ivanka’s speech “appalling.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

