Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt knocked President Donald Trump’s campaign Wednesday for “trying to prevent a narrative’ on how the election is going for them so far.

Katie Pavlich brought up the lawsuits from the Trump campaign in some key states, saying, “There will be lots of questions from the Republican side about why we are not seeing transparency with the vote count, especially given that the vote count is taking a long time. The left has been setting it up so there was chaos going into the election, which the president has tried to seize on. This is going to take a long time, lots of different lawyers, lots more fund-raising going into the next couple weeks.”

Stirewalt remarked, “Lawsuits, schmawsuits. We haven’t seen any evidence yet that there’s something wrong.”

He said lawsuits are expected in close elections before saying that we’re technically “halfway through election night” with votes still coming in in some key states.

At one point, Pavlich noted the Trump team’s hope they could nab Arizona — a call that Fox News made for Joe Biden and set off a whirlwind of fury.

But Stirewalt stood by the Arizona call and said while there are still plenty of votes out, “we’ve seen no evidence” that he could make up the difference enough to win.

“I think a lot of this is them trying to prevent a narrative. ‘Cause with Arizona off the table for them, with Wisconsin off the table for them, the road is very narrow. So by keeping Arizona at least emotionally in play, they feel like maybe they’ve got a better narrative.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]