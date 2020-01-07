Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to pointed questions from Meghan McCain about her rhetoric following the U.S. strike against Iran general Qasem Soleimani.

During Tuesday’s episode of The View, McCain noted that Warren had, in her initial statement about the strike, referred to Soleimani as a “murderer.” In a follow-up, the Massachusetts senator called the killing of Soleimani an “assassination.” The conservative commentator wanted to know why Warren couldn’t bring herself to use the word “terrorist” to describe Soleimani.

“This is a man who obviously is responsible for hundreds of American troops’ deaths … carnage that we can’t imagine,” McCain said. She added, “I don’t understand the flip-flop. I don’t understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain.”

Warren argued that her comments on the matter haven’t been in conflict.

“This isn’t a change,” Warren said. “They’re true. The question is: What is the response that the President of the United States should make? And what advances the interests of the United States of America?”

McCain confronted the senator – wanting a direct answer to her question.

“Is he a terrorist?” McCain asked.

“He’s part of a group that—” Warren replied. McCain cut her off.

“Is he a terrorist?”

“He’s part of a group—”

“So he’s not a terrorist,” McCain said.

Warren, after the repeated questions, acquiesced.

“Of course he is!” the senator said.

Watch above, via ABC.

