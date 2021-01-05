White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has publicly made it clear he is completely with President Donald Trump in his attempt to overthrow the election results based on evidence-free claims of fraud.

Days after the election was called for Joe Biden, Navarro said Trump won the election and is getting a second term, and he has talked up the baseless claim that the election was “stolen.”

Again, court after court has rejected dozens of claims from the Trump team. Even Trump-appointed judges have rejected them.

But Navarro has also joined the growing chorus on Team Trump pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to stand up for the president on this. Despite what the president himself claimed Tuesday, no, the vice president does not have the power to unilaterally reject electors.

Pence’s office said over the weekend he welcomes the objections from Republicans, but apparently Navarro’s push is too much for them. Per the Wall Street Journal:

Some Trump advisers are promoting the idea that the vice president could have a more expansive role. On Fox News over the weekend, Trump adviser Peter Navarro incorrectly argued that Mr. Pence had the authority to delay the process and grant a 10-day audit of the results. “Peter Navarro is many things,“ Mr. Short said of that claim. “He is not a constitutional scholar.”

Reports in the past few days have described the situation Pence is in as a “dilemma,” with the New York Times headline bluntly saying, “Pence’s Choice: Side With the Constitution or His Boss.”

Pence aides, the Journal reports, are “frustrated,” with one calling this an “impossible position where he can’t please anybody.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]