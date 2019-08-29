MSNBC Guest: Trump ‘Willing to Start a Physical War’ to Win Reelection

On MSNBC’s The Beat Thursday, Rutgers University professor Brittney Cooper said she believes President Donald Trump would be “willing to start a physical war” to win reelection if the economy starts to slow down and he is unable to build his border wall.

Cooper, an author and professor of women’s and gender studies at Rutgers, made the comment during a discussion of ominous economic warning signs, including a recent downward revision of second quarter growth in the U.S. GDP. She pointed out that one of the primary reasons the country finally pulled itself out of the Great Depression was that it massively ramped up spending and manufacturing during wartime.

“I am more concerned because this is not a man who retreats easily,” Cooper said. “What he has done is pursued a policy of protectionism. And one of the things we know is if we look at the World War II example is that protectionism and isolationism in the US context does not work. And one of the ways we got ourselves out of the slump of protectionism in the 1940s was we entered World War II.

“So, the other thing we should begin to watch is the continued military posturing toward all of these countries because one of the old school American rescue missions is get us into a war because that is often seen as another driver of the economy. And Trump wants one big key thing under his belt, either he wants his wall or to ride out on the glory of the economy. If he can’t have that, he’s willing to start a physical war in order to do it.”

Fellow panelist Rev. Al Sharpton didn’t bat an eye at this incendiary claim. Instead, he responded by saying: “If you think the economy is sinking is frightening. Imagine our country at war with him as commander in chief,” ignoring the fact that the country has been at war in Afghanistan — and is also still engaged in a military campaign against ISIS in Syria — for the entire time Trump has been president.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

