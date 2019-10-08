Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has overtaken former Vice President Joe Biden for the first time in RealClearPolitics’ poll average.

Warren is currently sitting at 26.6 on the RCP Average poll, above Biden at 26.4.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is in third place at 14.6, followed by Mayor of Southbend Pete Buttigieg at 5.6, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at 4.4, and businessman Andrew Yang at 2.8.

RealClearPolitics’ RCP Average takes into consideration polls from Quinnipiac, POLITICO/Morning Consult, IBD/TIPP, The Economist/YouGov, and Monmouth.

Vox noted that, “Warren also appears to be the only candidate with a steady upward trend in the RealClearPolitics polling average.”

“Warren has led in four of the five most recent polls averaged by RealClearPolitics, although in many cases her lead is still within the margin of error,” the media outlet added.

“And with that Quinnipiac poll, Biden falls out of the lead on the RCP average for the first time all year. Now a co ‘front-runner’ with Warren. Caveat: This doesn’t actually matter,” posted the Washington Post‘s Dave Weigel on Twitter.

And with that Quinnipiac poll, Biden falls out of the lead on the RCP average for the first time all year. Now a co “front-runner” with Warren. Caveat: This doesn’t actually matter. pic.twitter.com/Vg1jsDv8uF — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 8, 2019

“Warren passes Biden for the first time in the critically (un)important Real Clear Politics polling average,” declared CNN’s Nathan McDermott.

Warren passes Biden for the first time in the critically (un)important Real Clear Politics polling average. pic.twitter.com/5xlStC62wn — Nathan McDerm-IT: Chapter Two 🤡 (@natemcdermott) October 8, 2019

“Warren = unstoppable force… Biden = immovable object,” proclaimed writer Zach Heltzel.

Warren = unstoppable force

Biden = immovable object https://t.co/w7p6JhHx14 — Zach O'Lantern (@zachheltzel) October 8, 2019

Whoa. Elizabeth Warren just took the lead over Joe Biden in Real Clear Politics's aggregate poll tracker. pic.twitter.com/OaTNnMQ2M5 — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) October 8, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com