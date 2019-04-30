Former Vice President and leading 2020 Democrat Joe Biden is stomping his competition in a new national poll out on Tuesday. So thoroughly, in fact, that his next closest competitor, Bernie Sanders, is behind by double digits. And a lot of them.

In the new CNN poll from SSRS, on the primary question of “which of those candidates you would be most likely to support for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020” asked after Biden’s announcement, the former VP came in with a devastating 39% among self-identifying Democrat or lean-Democrat voters.

That’s 24 points or so ahead of the next closest, Sanders (or about 20 at the margin of error). And Sanders at 15% is nearly twice the third place finisher Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The current buzz-worthy candidate, ‘Mayor’ Pete Buttigieg, follows Warren at 7%, and then the rest, despite riding a wave of extremely positive press and high profile reporting over the last week or so.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who only today finally qualified for the DNC debate stage, pulled around 1% (or virtually none, at the margin of error.)

While Biden was expected to get a post-announcement bump, it should be noted that while his 11 point gain over his last result is a nice boost, he was even then dominating the field prior to his official entrance.

For the remainder of the questions, including favorability and enthusiasm, here are the full results.

[Featured photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images]

