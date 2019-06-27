Thursday night’s debate derailed after Rep. Eric Swalwell surprisingly blasted former Vice President Joe Biden for his age, saying ‘it’s time to pass the torch.”

“I was six-years-old when a presidential candidate came to the California democratic convention and said, it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” Swalwell said

“That candidate was then Senator Joe Biden,” Swalwell continued, prompting laughter from the audience. “Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans that years ago. He’s still right today.”

Biden was given a chance to respond. “I’m still holding on to that torch,” he said, pivoting to talk about education. “I want to make it clear to you. Look, the fact of the matter is what we have to do is make sure everybody is prepared better to go on educate for an education.”

The debate devolved into crosstalk after anchor Jose Diaz-Balart attempted to move on, with multiple candidates talking over each other.

“Hey, guys, you know what, America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we will put food on their table!” Kamala Harris quipped, prompting loud applause from the audience and quieting the candidate field.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

