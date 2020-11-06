House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that Joe Biden has a “strong mandate to lead” after officially calling him the “president-elect” during a Friday morning speech.

Pelosi praised Biden for his strong lead in the 2020 presidential election, adding that “pretty soon the hyphen will have gone from Vice President to President-Elect Joe Biden.”

She called the moment a happy day for the United States and continued to commend Biden as a unifier and as someone focused on bringing the country together.

“This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House. His election is historic, propelled by the biggest vote ever in the history of our country — 73.8 million and counting Americans,” she said. “Most votes ever received any received by any presidential ticket in history. President-elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead and will have a strong Democratic House with him and many Democrats in the Senate.”

In referring to him as President-elect, Pelosi claimed victory before the Biden campaign or any major TV network or wire service. Decision Desk HQ is the only recognized media election outfit to call the race for Biden thus far.

She called the election a “life or death” fight before adding that Biden was fighting for the soul of the nation.

Pelosi continued to celebrate Democratic wins in projected Trump districts and counties, praising the nominees for their hard work and leadership.

“As you all know, the right to vote is a sacred right in our country, and having that vote counted as cast is the foundation of our democracy,” she added. “So we must be patient. I said to people, be calm. I said, this Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, be calm, be confident, be patient. And the votes are tallying and the races are called. We look forward to continued victories in House races. We have some out there, and we look forward to progress for the people, which was our agenda and continues to be for the people.”

Despite Pelosi’s confidence, Biden may not actually have a “strong mandate to lead,” as the margin between the Democratic presidential nominee and President Donald Trump is still extremely close. Democrats have also lost House seats and will likely not take control of the Senate unless they prevail in two runoff elections in Georgia in January.

Watch above, via Fox News.

